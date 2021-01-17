Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $3,948,596.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $4,019,211.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $3,202,025.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -199.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

