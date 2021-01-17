Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Shares of CCLAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 4,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.