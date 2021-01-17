Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 350,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Collectors Universe stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,587. The firm has a market cap of $720.56 million, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $81.00.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

