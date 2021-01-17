Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNAF remained flat at $$16.74 on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

