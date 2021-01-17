Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $7.30. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 48,144 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

In related news, Director S. Waite Rawls III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,281.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,975 shares of company stock worth $103,646.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESXB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

