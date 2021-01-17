Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community First Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 1,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Community First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.93%.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

