Comparing Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MetroCity Bankshares and Partners Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Partners Bancorp.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 34.59% 16.59% 2.25% Partners Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Partners Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.12 $44.72 million $1.81 8.25 Partners Bancorp $43.30 million 2.65 $5.90 million N/A N/A

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Partners Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

