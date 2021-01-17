Comparing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Oxbridge Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.30 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -5.31 Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 14.73 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Insurance and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -3.07% -5.01% -1.02% Oxbridge Re N/A -1.94% -1.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Insurance beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.