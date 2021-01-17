Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post $431.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.08 million and the lowest is $388.01 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,355 shares of company stock worth $1,222,940 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $515,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 178,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,156. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

