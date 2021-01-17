Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CFXTF stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

