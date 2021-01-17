Contrasting Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.07 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.03 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.