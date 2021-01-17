Contrasting Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Personalis and American Shared Hospital Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 2 6 0 2.75 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.58%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Personalis and American Shared Hospital Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 26.04 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -31.37 American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.65 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Personalis has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78% American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19%

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities and non-profits, diagnostics companies, and government entities. Personalis, Inc. has partnership with Berry Genomics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

