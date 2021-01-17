Contrasting RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma and RAPT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.24%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 97.67%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Arbutus Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -1,163.48% N/A -59.66% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -96.05% -44.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.01 million 55.24 -$153.72 million ($1.62) -2.41 RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($9.89) -2.11

RAPT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAPT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Arbutus Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies. The company also develops RNAi drugs, which utilize the RNA interference pathway, allows for a novel approach to treating disease. Its RNAi HBV candidates are designed to reduce hepatitis B surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. In addition, it develops AB-729, a second generation RNAi therapeutic targeted to hepatocytes; HBV RNA destabilizer, an orally active agent that cause the destabilization of HBV RNAs, which leads to RNA degradation and to reduction in HBsAg levels. Further, the company engages conducting a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial and several pre-clinical and investigational new drug-enabling studies to evaluate proprietary HBV therapeutic agents, together with standard of care therapies, and in combination with each other. It has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Marqibo; Gritstone Oncology, Inc.; and Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193 to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into allergically-inflamed tissues. It is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 that are in the discovery stage of development. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

