Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

