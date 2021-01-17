Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.65 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.