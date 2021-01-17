Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $11.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corning by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,729,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,063,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

