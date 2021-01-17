Cortex Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and $6.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00525516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.15 or 0.04018976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013265 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.