Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following December Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 10.7% in the month of December. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

