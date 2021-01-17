COTI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.19 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. COTI has a market cap of $33.71 million and $12.19 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00047526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00254810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00069246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00038350 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

