Counos Coin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and $606,922.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Counos Coin Token Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 tokens. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counos Coin is https://reddit.com/