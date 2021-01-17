CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0090

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $117,802.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00350754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00026083 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.01289907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.