Credit Suisse Group Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $121.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.