Credit Suisse Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

ORCL stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

