Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $4.25 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 911,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

