Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.49. 368,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

