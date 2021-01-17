Critical Analysis: Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) vs. Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG)

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Pernix Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.32 $6.98 million $0.27 28.52 Pernix Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Select Interior Concepts has higher revenue and earnings than Pernix Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernix Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Pernix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36% Pernix Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Select Interior Concepts and Pernix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Interior Concepts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pernix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Interior Concepts presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Select Interior Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Interior Concepts is more favorable than Pernix Group.

Risk and Volatility

Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernix Group has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Interior Concepts beats Pernix Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pernix Group Company Profile

Pernix Group, Inc. provides construction and power services in the United States and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and private sector commercial clients. Its Power Services segment develops, constructs, operates, and maintains power production facilities. This segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance services for small to mid-size power plants; and builds, operates, and maintains power plants, transmission and distribution grids, and underground cable installation. Pernix Group, Inc. provides its services in a range of markets, including construction, construction management, power, and facility operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Telesource International, Inc. and changed its name to Pernix Group, Inc. Pernix Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois.

