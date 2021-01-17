Critical Survey: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) & CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cloudflare and CounterPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 4 13 0 2.76 CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare currently has a consensus target price of $58.31, suggesting a potential downside of 25.10%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than CounterPath.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of CounterPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of CounterPath shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and CounterPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $287.02 million 83.35 -$105.83 million ($0.72) -108.13 CounterPath $12.10 million 1.80 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

CounterPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare.

Risk & Volatility

Cloudflare has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -29.17% -12.16% -8.50% CounterPath 5.30% 25.68% 5.61%

Summary

CounterPath beats Cloudflare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. Further, the company provides solution to protect an organization's internal resources, such as devices, users, applications, and data comprising Zero Trust Security and Access Management, which secures, authenticates, and monitors user access to internal applications and infrastructure hosted on-premise or in cloud environments; and Secure Web Gateway to secure and filter outbound Internet traffic to protect employees from threats on the public Internet and to help protect Internet-browsing employees from bringing malware or vulnerable code into an organization. Additionally, it offers Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer virtual private network (VPN), a VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop computers and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria Teams, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, presence, screen sharing, video conferencing, and collaboration; and Bria Enterprise, an application for enterprises, service providers, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Enterprise clients from the cloud; and hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; directly using its in-house sales team; and its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large enterprises; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

