Critical Survey: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Simtrol (OTCMKTS:SMRL)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Simtrol (OTCMKTS:SMRL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NICE and Simtrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.57 billion 10.85 $185.90 million $4.35 62.92 Simtrol N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Simtrol.

Risk & Volatility

NICE has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simtrol has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Simtrol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NICE and Simtrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 8 0 2.80 Simtrol 0 0 0 0 N/A

NICE presently has a consensus price target of $275.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Given NICE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Simtrol.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Simtrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86% Simtrol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NICE beats Simtrol on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Simtrol

Simtrol, Inc. develops enterprise-class software solutions that manage the extended network of connected devices. It provides device management platform solutions; and industry solutions, such as digital signage, 21st century classroom, video visitation, pre-trial process management, and emergency response solutions. The company delivers its device management platform solutions to the education, government, healthcare, business, retail and hospitality, and security and surveillance industries. The company was formerly known as VSI Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Simtrol, Inc. in September 2001. Simtrol, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

