Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

BIIB opened at $275.84 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.