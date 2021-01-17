Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,502,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

