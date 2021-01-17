Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,427 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

NYSE URI opened at $255.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.53 and a 200-day moving average of $193.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

