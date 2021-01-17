Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,233 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,673 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.