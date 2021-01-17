Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,183,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Fastenal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fastenal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

