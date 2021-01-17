Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

