CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,515.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 85.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $36,649.89 and approximately $5,515.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00118800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00255484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00071881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00037774 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.