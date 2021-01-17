Cryptocean (CRON) Trading 48.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.95 million and $6,516.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00533775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.17 or 0.04142931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.