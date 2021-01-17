CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

