Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in December

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,300 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DJCO traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.68. 2,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $416.68. The company has a market cap of $463.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

