Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DARE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,376. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.