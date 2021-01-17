Darrell & King LLC Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.6% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,455,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

