Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DASTY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.06. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $208.64. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth $245,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

