Datamine Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,952.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Datamine has a market cap of $401,767.00 and $12,952.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00050681 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003656 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021817 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003052 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,848,065 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

