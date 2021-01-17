De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.65

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.65 and traded as high as $164.60. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $160.20, with a volume of 219,320 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of £312.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 510,000 shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14). Also, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

