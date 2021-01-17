DecentBet Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $122,128.03 and $88.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00057492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.86 or 0.00531819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.27 or 0.04147445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016572 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

