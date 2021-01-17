Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Achieves Market Cap of $19.70 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $314,094.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00527825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.62 or 0.04020883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013238 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016759 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

DVP is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

