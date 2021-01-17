Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.34

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.34 and traded as high as $35.65. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 148,781 shares trading hands.

DKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

