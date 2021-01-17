Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:DLPX remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Delphax Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Delphax Technologies alerts:

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.