Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by 140166

140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

DAL stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,465,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,870. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after buying an additional 513,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

