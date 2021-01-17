Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Evercore ISI

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

