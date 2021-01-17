Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

DLA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 18,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 67.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

